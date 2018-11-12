Peoria Business Offers ‘Tans For Cans’

Peoria’s Ultimate Tan is giving its customers a way to help feed the needy.

The business’ “Tan for Cans” promotion encourages customers to bring in canned food items in exchange for free tanning sessions.

Ultimate Tan’s Jennifer VanDusen says the canned goods are donated to local food banks in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Anyone donating three cans of food will receive a free Silver session. Anyone donating 6 cans gets a free Sunless tan session. And, anyone donating nine canned items receives a free Platinum tanning session.

Wimpy says if a customer donates 18 cans, they will receive one of each of the free sessions.

For more information click HERE, or stop in to Ultimate Tan’s two Peoria locations at 4804 N. Sheridan Road or 3908 W. Baring Trace.