Peoria CEO Elected To Help Governor-Elect Pritzker

Chris Setti, CEO of Greater Peoria Economic Development Council has been elected to the transition team of Governor-Elect J.B. Pritzker’s Economic and Job Creation Committee.

The goal of the committee is to come up with ideas to assist Pritzker in his first 100 days regarding economic development. After the first 100 days, the committee will continue to provide ideas from his first year to first term as Illinois Governor.

“I’m honored to be a part of that team, And try to share some ideas and concerns for downstate Illinois and greater Peoria,” said Setti.

Some of the idea topics include innovation and entrepreneurship, work-force development, education issues, and business climate issues.

“They’ve asked all of us for our ideas, no matter how bold or impractical it might seem, they want it down on paper,” said Setti.

The committee has been going through the ideas and trying to prioritize them and understand what their impact might be.