Peoria Chiefs Ready For This Season

During a media event on Monday at Dozer Park, the Peoria Chiefs are excited for the upcoming season.

Erick Almonte, first year manager for the Chiefs, says this season is all about pitching and defense.

“Pitching is definitely going to be our main focus,” Almonte said. “We’ll see what happens but hopefully we can get this group in the right way at the start of the season”.

Almonte says when it comes to hitting, it is all about the speed.

“I would go with speed instead of power. I would go to speed and use that anytime in the game.” Almonte said.

The Chiefs season opener will be Thursday at Cedar Rapids, and Almonte says he has some players in mind for a lineup, including young-gun third baseman, Nolan Gorman.

Last year, Gorman was 19th in the overall pick for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gorman said after a good spring training, he is ready to get the season started.

“I definitely feel prepared to go there and play opening day,” Gorman said. “And, help the defense and the pitcher no matter what the situation is”.

Gorman says there is good chemistry with the team.

“We have a good mix of guys, we all get along. We’ve all played with one another over the course of last year a little bit, and definitely got to know each other during spring training,” Gorman said.

The Peoria Chiefs home opener is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.