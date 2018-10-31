Peoria City Council Says No To Water Company Buyout

The City of Peoria’s possible purchase of Illinois American Water will wait another five years.

The City Council voted 8-3 Tuesday against beginning the process toward a buyout of the water company. Those voting in favor of the purchase were Council members Denis Cyr, Jim Montelongo and Zach Oyler.

The Council first voted 6-5 in favor of accepting $700,000 from the CEO Council toward the due diligence process of determining exactly how much the water company would cost.

But city attorney Don Leist informed the Council that the approval would mean some expenditures would come during 2018 and an amendment of the 2018 budget would come during that budget year, so a super-majority of eight yes votes were needed for approval.

Prior to the Council’s debate, nine of 14 members of the public who addressed the panel voiced their disapproval of the city’s buying the water company. Reasons varied from there would be no guarantee of the same water quality, to affordability to, in the words of one man, “It just makes no sense.”

At-large council member Beth Jensen thought it was still a good idea to consider.

“We have to think out of the box and we have to look elsewhere, and this is a potential revenue source,” Jensen said.

Second district councilman Chuck Grayeb voted in favor of a buyout in 2005, but voted no Tuesday. Either way, Grayeb said he strives to protect the utility’s work force.

“I’ve never been convinced even when I voted to support the acquisition of the water system that we would not protect labor. But I can understand how they would be uneasy especially in today’s day and age,” Grayeb said.

At-large council member Sid Ruckriegel asked, “At what point does the insanity stop?”

“We had a Titanic exhibit at the (Peoria Riverfront) Museum and you know what the difference between Peoria and the Titanic was? The Titanic had at least some life boats,” Ruckriegel said.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said the solution, to him, was simple. “At the end of the day, we can’t afford it, folks.”

Ardis, however, did admit that he would have voted in favor of pursuing due diligence if the Peoria Area Advancement Group (PAAG) would forego the $2 million the City owes the group and let the City use that money toward the process.

PAAG offered the City $1 million in 1998 toward pursuit of the water company while leaving the five-year option in place. PAAG wanted to be paid back only if the City did not pursue a legitimate offer.

After the Council voted 6-5 in 2005 not to pursue the purchase, PAAG sued the City claiming the offer the City turned its back on was legitimate, and won. The City now owes PAAG the original $1 million offer, plus another $1 million dollars in interest.

An 1889 franchise agreement brings the issue before the City Council every five years.