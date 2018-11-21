Peoria City Manager Says There Will Be No Firefighter Layoffs

(From 25 News)–Dozens of people came out Tuesday night to get the Peoria City Council to reconsider cutting positions from the fire department as well as to criticize members of the horseshoe themselves.

Before the council meeting even began people were protesting in front of City Hall to make sure the council knew “firefighters matter.”

During the meeting the council approved a public safety pension fee to help reduce the deficit. Home and land owners will be charged based on the size of square footage of their property once it goes into effect.

The council discussed the budget last week and asked City Manger Patrick Urich to make some changes to his proposed budget. Urich came back with a plan that would require no layoffs from the fire department but would, through retirements, reduce the total number of employees to 189.

The department will also not be retiring any engines, instead two rescues. This decision, the fire chief said, will help them out a lot, especially on the south side.

“We feel that we can accomplish a what that machine does probably 90 percent of the time on the other machines we have available to us. what it can’t do is it can’t squirt water,” Peoria Fire Chief Edward Olehy said.

The council also discussed the possibility of taxing non-profit organizations in an effort to help the deficit.