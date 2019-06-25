Peoria Civic Center Expected To Break Yearly Ticket Sales This Week

This year, the Peoria Civic Center is expected to reach over $14 million in ticket sales, only halfway through the year.

The yearly average for the Civic Center is $8.8 million in sales, General Manager Rik Edgar told WMBD’s Greg and Dan.

Styx’s upcoming performance at the Civic Center on Thursday will be a monumental show Edgar said.

“As soon as we open doors, I think about once the 30th person or 40th person walks through the door, we will hit $14 million in ticket sales for this fiscal year,” Edgar said.

Edgar says shows like comedian Kevin James, artist In This Moment, and magician Criss Angel, and professional bull riders will bring in a variety of people from across the region to Peoria.

“Fifty-two percent of our tickets are purchased from more than sixty miles away from the venue,” Edgar said.

A key is mixing up the artists and performers who put on a show at the Civic Center.

“We try not to do too many of the same shows,” Edgar said.

The Civic Center announced four comedians to perform this year, each with a different style.

“If you like Chris D’Elia, you’re probably not a Larry The Cable Guy fan,” Edgar said.

October 24th is a stop of the tour of the hologram show, Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour.

“We were fortunate enough to get on the first big tour,” Edgar said. “It’s one of those, live bands playing with a hologram. You’ve got to see it”.

Several times this year, shows at the Civic Center such as The Lion King, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Blake Shelton have broken records.

With less than six months left in 2019, there are still plenty of big hits coming to the Civic Center.

Larry The Cable Guy will have a show on December 3rd, Criss Angel will perform on September 11th, professional bull riders with Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck their way into Peoria on September 7th, as well as the return of Disney on Ice in September.

For a full list of what is coming to the Civic Center, click HERE.