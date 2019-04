The Peoria Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking for a new executive director.

Don Welch announced Wednesday he is retiring after nearly seven years at the job.

Welch will remain with the organization, however, to hire and train his replacement.

Welch has been PCVB’s executive director since June 2012. He is also a former general manager of the Peoria Civic Center and former vice-president of the Hotel Pere Marquette.