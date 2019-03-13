Peoria Council Approves City Manager Raise

(From 25 News)–The Peoria City Council voted to give City Manager Patrick Urich a raise in pay.

Only three council members voted against the measure including Beth Akeson, Elizabeth Jensen, Zachary Oyler.

Urich has not accepted a pay raise for the last three years; however, the increase will be just under $3,800 which can be given as a bonus, deferred compensation, or salary increase.

Urich must accept the increase now that the council has voted on it.

Mayor Jim Ardis and the council approved a 3.5-percent raise for Urich in 2017 and a two-percent increase in 2018, but he declined both due to budgetary concerns.

Some council members have not agreed with what has been described as a mandatory raise.

Urich made $266,865 in total compensation during fiscal year 2018.

