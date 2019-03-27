Peoria Council Hears Results From Fire/Dispatch Study

(From 25 News)–The City of Peoria hired a consulting firm to help determine the best ways to use fire and AMT while battling some budget issues.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting that firm gave an update on their results so far.

Councilman Chuck Grayeb asked the council and those presenting the study from Fitch and Associates, “What is the risk tolerance for our community?” Meaning when it comes to public safety, where and how is the city willing to make changes or cuts and what will that impact be on the citizens.

The firm gathered data from AMT, Peoria Fire and the 911 call center. They also looked at response times along with resource deployment.

They found medical calls make up the majority of emergency calls for both Fire and AMT and currently both respond to those calls.

But per this study, Fitch claims the city can save money and maximize resources by determining which department is needed in a specific emergency and just send one.

The study found that there are roughly 2,400 low level emergency calls each year, 15-percent of total medical calls where Fitch and Associates feel firefighters could stand down.

But not all council members felt the information was complete, or took into account under-served parts of Peoria.

The firm took a strong stance they do not make recommendations, instead they explain outcome for various scenarios.

Fitch and Associates say at this point, they do not recommend cutting additional resources. But, they do think they need to revamp the 911 call center and look at how dispatch categorizes and assigns calls.

However, they have not finished the portion of their study yet, expecting to have that done by mid July.

Discussion surrounding the proposed fire department fees for non residents for a variety of services was tabled in a 6-5 vote.