Peoria Council Says City Manager ‘Must Accept’ Pay Raise

(From 25 News)–The Peoria City Council is again seeking to give City Manager Patrick Urich a boost in pay.

On Tuesday, the council will vote on a resolution to give Urich a $3,787.06 hike in pay, be it by a bonus, salary increase, deferred compensation, or any combination of the above. Any increase in salary would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.

Urich has not accepted a pay raise for the last three years. The mayor and city council approved a 3.5-percent raise for Urich for 2017, but the city manager turned it down due to budgetary concerns. Urich also denied a 2-percent raise the city council approved for 2018.

In a background document in Tuesday’s agenda packet, “the Council directs that the City Manager must accept this increase in pay.”

Urich made $266,865 in total compensation in fiscal year 2018, including $213,353 in gross pay.