Peoria County Among Least Healthy In The State

(From 25 News)–Every year, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation collaborates with the University of Wisconsin to breakdown health statistics nationwide. The 2019 health report was recently released. It ranks each county in every state. In Illinois, Peoria County ranked 90th out of 102 counties.

Director of the Peoria County Health Department, Monica Hendrickson, says many factors figure into the rankings. “One of the things we look at is partnerships and who really helps us leverage those resources. So school districts, community development, economic development, park districts, libraries. All of those individuals are really working on the same issue,” explained Hendrickson.

The rankings are based on data collected in four areas. Health Behaviors, Clinical Care, Social and Economic Factors, and Physical Environment.

Peoria County was ranked #58 in 2015. In 2017 #76, and #82 last year.

Peoria County has continued its decline in overall health rankings.

Hendrickson said the county uses the data from the report to target specific problems. “Law enforcement that has the need to look a how behavioral health relates to incarceration. As well as how school districts are looking at the fact that more and more of their students are requiring those social and emotional learning supports,” explained Hendrickson.

Peoria County ranks 6th in the state in access to quality healthcare, but suffers in areas that make up ‘quality of life.’

Several other counties in Central Illinois fared better in the rankings. Tazewell County came in 18th overall, while Woodford ranks 4th, and McLean ranks 22nd.