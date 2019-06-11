Peoria County Board Member Greg Adamson Dies

Peoria County Board member Greg Adamson has died after collapsing at his home.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Adamson, 58, arrived to the emergency room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday after collapsing at his home an hour earlier.

Harwood said despite “aggressive resuscitative efforts,” Adamson was pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m.

Adamson, a local hand surgeon, was elected to represent Peoria County Board District 11 in November 2016 and was sworn into office Dec. 5, 2016. He served on the board operations and infrastructure committees.

District 11 boundaries include Propsect and Northmoor to the north edge of Peoria’s city limits.

“The shock of this most unexpected passing hasn’t quite set in with most of us,” said Board Chairman Andrew Rand. “As a colleague, Greg worked hard to learn the job and the diverse subject matter. He will be missed by all of us.”