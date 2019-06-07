Peoria County Courthouse Entrance To Temporary Close

Drainage and site immprovement work is tentatively scheduled to begin on the Jefferson Street side of the Peoria County Courthouse June 17.

Because of that, the Jefferson Street entrance and exit will be completely closed for the duration of the work, expected to last two months.

Peoria County officials say the Main Street entrance and exit will be the primary entrance and exit point for the courthouse.

During construction, the sidewalk outside the Jefferson Street entrance will be closed from Hamilton Street to the ADA ramp.

The work will also impact vehicular traffic on Jefferson Street between Hamilton and Main.

The parking lane alongside the courthouse will be designated for pedestrians. The first driving lane, next to the parking lane, will also be blocked off. (See map)