Peoria County Memorial Service Thursday

Peoria County will hold a memorial service Thursday at 5 p.m. to remember three county elected officials.

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady (pictured left), Clerk Steve Sonnemaker (pictured center) and Board member Greg Adamson (pictured right) died last week.

The memorial service will be held at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The Peoria County Courthouse will close at 4 p.m. Thursday to allow staff to attend the memorial service.

Staff members will honor the trio by gathering at Courthouse Plaza at 4:15 p.m. and will march together to the Washington Street side of the museum for the memorial service.

Peoria County officials say court administration will reschedule with the respective parties who may have court dates.

The Peoria County Courthouse will open as normal Friday at 8:30 a.m.