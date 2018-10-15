Peoria County Seeks Sales Tax Increase For Roads

Peoria County needs more money to fix its roads.

Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrell says the county asking for a half-percent sales tax increase on the November ballot to do just that.

Sorrell tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the tax increase would help cover the cost of repairs for up to 315 miles of county roads.

“We’ve identified $193 million worth of lifecycle replacements to those 315 miles, and we have about $3 million to go towards that,” Sorrell said.

Sorrell says the proposed sales tax increase for Peoria County residents would translate to roughly $.50 on every $100 purchase.

“We’re looking at, for the average taxpayer, (an additional) $44 per year for this tax,” Sorrell said.

The increase would not apply to things like groceries, pharmaceuticals or titled purchases such as cars.

Dave Horton, president of Midwest Engineering and Associates, added that Motor Fuel Tax has not been increased in over 20 years, and that has left Peoria County without money to make the repairs.

“We have the same amount of money that’s actually not going as far. We’re not able to maintain as many lane miles throughout the county,” Horton said.

