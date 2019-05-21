Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested

An indictment warrant has led to the arrest of a Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Following the warrant issued in Peoria County Court Tuesday, Adam King, 37, surrendered to authorities. He was booked in the Peoria County Jail on a charge of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. King was released after posting bond.

King is scheduled to make a court appearance June 6.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says King, who has been an employee of the sheriff’s office two years, was placed on administrative leave Feb. 22. A police report was filed with the Peoria Police Department regarding allegations of suspected criminal off-duty conduct by King.

Asbell says King remains on administrative leave while an internal investigation is on-going separate from the criminal investigation. Asbell said he could not discuss the case further because of the active investigations.

