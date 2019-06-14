Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady Dies

Peoria County’s top prosecutor has died.

Jerry Brady, 70, died at his home at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Harwood said Brady passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

“Jerry was a distinguished leader in Peoria County,” Harwood said in a news release. “He was not only my colleague, he was my dear friend and mentor. He will be missed dearly.”

“‘Honored to serve’ was Jerry’s motto, and he sure was honored to do so,” Harwood said.

Brady, a 1972 graduate of Bradley University, was sworn in as Peoria County State’s Attorney Aug. 1, 2011 succeeding Kevin Lyons.

Bradly was assistant state’s attorney from 1982 until 1985 when he entered private practice as a part-time public defender in the felony division and became associated with the Kelly and Brady law firm.

Following Bradley, Brady briefly worked before studying at St. Louis University Law School where he received his law degree in 1981. During law school, he was an intern in the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office under State’s Attorney Michael Mihm.

Brady was a native of Galesburg.