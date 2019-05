Peoria Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 2004 N. Ellis just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a car fire extending to a nearby house and garage.

Crews arrived to find a car on fire in the driveway about three feet from the home. They were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the house.

Fire officials said the car was being worked on for mechanical failure when it caught fire.

No injuries were reported.