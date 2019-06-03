Peoria Crews Respond To Garage Fire Overnight

Peoria Firefighters/Paramedics were called to 1105 N. Glenwood Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. Monday, finding a garage engulfed in flames.

The garage was detached from the house and there were two other garages close to the fire.

Crews quickly advanced lines to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

There was a man sleeping inside the garage at the time of the fire, but he escaped without injury.

The garage and a van inside it were a total loss.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.