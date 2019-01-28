Peoria Crews Taking On Snow And Freezing Rain

Peoria Snow Fighters hit the streets around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Peoria Public Works’ Sie Maroon.

“We’ve got snow-covered streets. The trucks are definitely out treating and plowing. So, by rush hour, they should be in pretty good shape. But, depending on what’s happening with the freezing rain of course,” Maroon said.

Maroon says street crews will most likely be focused on the primary routes through midday.

“I don’t know. We may be getting two inches of snow this time. That could put us into the residential areas sooner than later. They’ll be taking a look at it about midday to see where we’re at,” Maroon said.