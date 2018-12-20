Peoria Diocese Responds To Attorney General’s Accusations

(From 25 News)- Wednesday, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said the six Catholic dioceses in Illinois have under reported the number of priests and clergy who have faced allegations of sexual abuse.

Hours after Madigan sent out a press release on the topic, the Catholic Diocese of Peoria sent out a response.

The press release said Madigan approached the diocese in August, “seeking cooperation regarding disclosure of sexual abuse of minors by priests of the Diocese of Peoria.”

The diocese said they cooperated with her requests, adding Bishop Jenky called for a review of all clergy personnel files dating back to 1878.

They said any “possible allegation of sexually inappropriate behavior with a minor” was sen to the Attorney General’s office. They also said the diocese has removed 15 priests since 2002 because of reported abuse.

