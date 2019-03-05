Peoria Diocese Wins Appeal Over Fulton Sheen Remains

An appellate court victory for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.

A New York City appellate court has denied an appeal by the Archdiocese of New York, attempting to prevent the remains of Archbishop Fulton Sheen from being moved to Peoria.

Sheen’s remains are currently in a crypt beneath St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Joan Sheen Cunningham, 90, Sheen’s oldest living niece, filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of New York in 2016, wishing the remains be moved to Peoria.

Cunningham, in her petition, said Sheen’s parents are buried in a Catholic cemetery in Peoria within blocks of St. Mary’s Cathedral. The majority of his next of kin continue to reside “within close geographic distance to Peoria.”

Cunningham wants her uncle’s remains to be placed in a crypt near the altar of Peoria’s St. Mary’s Cathedral. A shrine to Archbishop Sheen is in the process of being built next to the side altar.

The Peoria Diocese has claimed moving the remains to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria is vital in the process of having Sheen declared a saint.

A news release from the Peoria Diocese said the appellate court ruled the arguments from the Archdiocese of New York were “unavailing.” That meant the arguments were “ineffective and inadequate.”

“Now is the time to end the legal tug-of-war and begin the final stages of the Cause for Beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen,” said Peoria Catholic Diocese Chancellor Patricia Gibson. “It is our hope that the Archdiocese of New York will acknowledge that it is time to move on and begin to assist in advancing the Cause of Archbishop Fulton Sheen.”

Gibson said further appeal would be, not only unprecedented, but extremely costly to all the parties involved.

Gibson noted that Tuesday’s ruling came on the 100th year anniversary of Sheen’s ordination into the priesthood at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria.

Sheen was born in 1895 and was ordained a priest in Peoria Sept. 20, 1919.

Sheen gained national recognition as a radio and TV evangelist for nearly four decades starting in 1930. Sheen won two Emmys as host of his “Life is Worth Living” program.

Sheen died in 1979 at the age of 84.

Sheen was declared “Venerable” by the Vatican in 2012, recognizing Sheen’s life had “heroic virtue”.

A seven-member theological commission in Rome in June 2014 unanimously agreed a miracle should be attributed to the intercession of Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen.

The miracle involves a stillborn baby born to Bonnie and Travis Engstrom in their Goodfield home in 2010. The baby showed no signs of life for 61 minutes while doctors at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center worked to revive him. The parents prayed for Sheen’s intercession into their child’s health and the baby’s heart started beating. The child, named James Fulton Engstrom, turned seven in September.

A team of Vatican medical experts in 2014 affirmed they could find no natural explanation for the child’s healing.

The case for Sheen’s sainthood was then expected to go to a team of cardinals and bishops in Rome and then to Pope Francis, who could declare Sheen as “Blessed.” That came to a halt when the cause was suspended.

Even after beatification, before Sheen can be declared a saint, a second miracle will need to be proven. Bishop Daniel Jenky of the Peoria Catholic Diocese, in a 2014 interview with 1470 & 100.3 WMBD, said the Diocese will not be able to use any other miracles it has considered up to now.