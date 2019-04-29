“Peoria Falcon” Returning To Peoria

The 800-year-old “Peoria Falcon” is returning to Peoria.

A news conference planned Thursday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum will highlight the history behind the artifact and welcome its arrival for display in the museum’s Illinois River Gallery.

The “Peoria Falcon” is a circa 1200 copper headdress ornament depicting a peregrine falcon, the Native-American symbol of the heavens. It was discovered in the Illinois River near Peoria Lake in 1859 during construction of the American Pottery Company along the river near the current O’Brien Steel.

It was obtained by scientist and explorer John Wesley Powell, then a member of the Illinois Natural History Society.

When Powell became director of the Smithsonian Institution’s Bureau of (American) Ethnology, the piece became part of the Smithsonian’s collections.

The “Peoria Falcon” has been previously on display in Peoria at the former Lakeview Museum. It was returned to the Smithsonian for restoration work and stabilization. It is being returned to Peoria for display in the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Richard Kurin, Smithsonian Distinguished Scholar and Ambassador-at-Large will be in Peoria for Thursday’s 10:30 a.m. news conference.

Kurin will also present “The Smithsonian’s History of America in 101 Objects, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the museum’s Giant Screen Theater, followed by a book signing. The presentation is part of the museum’s “Year of Invention” programming.

