“Peoria Falcon” To Be Back In Peoria This Fall

The 800-year-old “Peoria Falcon” is returning to Peoria.

Peoria Riverfront Museum and Smithsonian Ambassador Richard Kurin officially announced Thursday the return of the artifact to be on display in the museum’s Illinois River Gallery beginning this fall.

The “Peoria Falcon” is a circa 1200 copper headdress ornament depicting a peregrine falcon, the Native-American symbol of the heavens. It was discovered in the Illinois River near Peoria Lake in 1859 during construction of the American Pottery Company along the river near the current O’Brien Steel.

It was obtained by scientist and explorer John Wesley Powell, then a member of the Illinois Natural History Society.

When Powell became director of the Smithsonian Institution’s Bureau of (American) Ethnology, the piece became part of the Smithsonian’s collections.

“This is a copper piece about nine inches by seven inches. It really is a chronographic piece that represents the indigenous culture of the region,” Kurin said.

The “Peoria Falcon” has been previously on display in Peoria at the former Lakeview Museum. It was returned to the Smithsonian for restoration work and stabilization.

Kurin stopped short of saying the “Peoria Falcon” will be on permanent display in the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

“At the Smithsonian we say, ‘Nothing is forever.’ It’s offically on loan but we expect it will be here for a very, very long time.”

Kurin hopes the presence of the “Peoria Falcon” will be both educational and inspiring.

“You hope that something is striking enough that people are quizzical about it, they wonder about it and then they’re inspired to do something with it.”

