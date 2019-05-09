Peoria Farmers Market Makes Temporary Move

The Peoria Riverfront Farmers Market is on the move.

But, event organizer Sharon Graham tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan the move is only temporary.

“Obviously our market lot right now is completely under water. So, we’re looking ahead. We don’t think it will be cleaned up and ready to go on opening day. So, on May 18th and 25th, we’re moving to the Caterpillar lot across from the Gateway Building,” Graham said.

Graham says the farmers market will be set up at the corner of Hamilton and Water Street the first two weekends of the season, with plenty of parking available.

Graham says the market is scheduled to return to the River Station lot the first week of June, and continue through September.

