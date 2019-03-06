Peoria Fire Department Checks On Community

The Peoria Fire Department checks on its residents.

Members of the fire department went door to door in the area of Kettelle and Martin on Wednesday, checking on residents’ smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Division Chief of Fire Prevention, Stan Taylor, said it is important to check your alarms.

“It’ll alert you before the fire gets too big, and you can get out,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said he hopes the community knows they care and they “want everybody to be safe”.

The department plans on more community check in’s, especially in areas that have frequent fires.

If you want your smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm checked, or need help installing one, you can give them a call at 494-8700.

“We’ll send someone out there,” Taylor said.