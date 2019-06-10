Peoria Fire Department Hosts “Ep!c Firefighter” Day

The Peoria Fire Department hosted their 2nd Annual “Ep!c Firefighter” day at Peoria Fire Central.

A group with Ep!c had the opportunity Monday to take a tour of the fire station, try on gear, practice a search and rescue, and even put out a simulated fire.

Ashley Schreck, Ep!c Director of Marketing, said it is a good opportunity for the group to see someone in a full fire fighting outfit.

“It makes it more comfortable when (firefighters) come to support, because our individuals know them and it’s not so scary when someone is in a full fire mask coming to the rescue,” Schreck said.

It also helps the fire department better help and communicate with someone with a developmental disability.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

“A lot of times you may think of a child with a disability, but these are adults with disabilities,” Schreck said. “It can be two times as hard to save someone with a disability”.

“They don’t communicate the way that we are used to,” said Assistant Fire Chief Tony Ardis, “So, it does take not only the help of the staff at Ep!c, but also the family members, and it is our personnel’s responsibility to do what they can to communicate and find out what’s going on”.

Ardis said the department always looks forward to this event.

“They say they are the ones with a developmental disability, but they don’t see color, they don’t see religion, they don’t see sexual orientation, they just see people,” Ardis said.

The individuals with Ep!c were all smiles as they got to try on a fire coat and helmet, practice a search and rescue, and even spray a fire hose.

“It’s so awesome to see the smile on their faces, and see them really get engaged in the search for the victim and spraying the fire hose,” Ardis said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Going through the fire station with the firefighters helped teach the individuals with Ep!c fire safety.

Thomas Johns with Ep!c said, “Firefighters are awesome!”