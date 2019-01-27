Peoria Fire Rescue Man Trapped In Elevator

(25 News) A 78-year-old man is thanking Peoria firefighters after a two-hour rescue effort paid off on Saturday evening.

Fire officials say they received the call just before 5 p.m. of a man stuck in an elevator at 401 N. Main in Peoria.

When they arrived, they found his car unable to be moved, stuck between the 11th and 12th floors.

Crews had to descend into the elevator shaft from above and enter the car from a roof access panel to retrieve the man.

The man was reported in good health and with no issues.