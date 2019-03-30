Peoria Fire Sends One To The Hospital

Peoria Firefighters/Paramedics responded to a house fire at 1419 W. Tomar Court at approximately 12:41 a.m. Saturday.

Two occupants were in the front yard when crews arrived. A third person was rescued from inside the home.

No injuries were reported, but a woman was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Her condition was reportedly good.

The fire was out in about 20 minutes. The fire was contained to kitchen and attic areas of the home.

Fire officials say unattended food on the stove appears to have caused the fire.

