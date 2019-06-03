Peoria Firefighters Deal With Simultaneous Emergencies

Three emergency incidents at virtually the same time stretched the Peoria Fire Department to the limit.

Peoria firefighters were dispatched to the Murray Baker Bridge at 12:57 p.m. Sunday on a report of a woman on the beams underneath. Following nearly three hours of negotiations, the woman eventually jumped and was quickly rescued by fire department dive team members.

At 1:25 p.m. a house fire was reported at Adams and Alexander in Peoria’s North Valley. One engine was called away from the bridge to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

At 1:58 p.m., a 50-to-70 gallon diesel fuel spill was reported in a parking lot in the 1400 block of East Republic near Glen Oak Park.

“It is unusual for us to have multiple incidents going at once. What made this a little bit different is we have three specialty teams within the department and we had all three teams deployed at the same time,” said Division Chief of Operations Jim Bachman.

“We had our dive team in the water with two of our rescue boats and we also assembled our TRT Team, which is a high-angle rescue team, from above on the bridge,” Bachman said. In addition, the department’s Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched to the diesel fuel spill.

“At one point we were down to three machines left in the city so all of the command staff came in, including the Chief, and helped manage the situation,” Bachman said. “We put West Peoria and Peoria Heights on standby, telling them we possibly would need their help for mutual aid.”

“We were able to knock down the fire quickly and get a machine or two cleared from that scene about 35 minutes after that fire call came in. That helped out a ton,” Bachman said. “It was kind of a hectic situation for a little bit.”

Bachman said the fire department called back into duty four personnel who are highly trained in high-angle rescue to respond to the Murray Baker Bridge. Also, the department was about to send a second dive team to the area beneath the Murray Baker Bridge to relieve the original dive team at the scene, when the woman went into the water.

“It can be stressful but also kind of physically demanding being in a wet suit for any prolonged time,” Bachman said.

The dive and rescue teams were able to get the woman out of the water onto the shore in less than two minutes, Bachman said. A news release Sunday indicated the woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“That’s what we train for,” Bachman said. “The crews did a great job. Thankfully nobody was injured.”