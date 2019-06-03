Peoria HazMat Crew Responds To Fuel Spill

Peoria’s Hazardous Materials team responded to a spill of 50 to 70 gallons of fuel.

The fuel spill was reported in the 1400 block of E. Republic near Glen Oak Park.

Firefighting crews shut down the fuel system and used a hose line to prevent ignition of the spilled fuel.

HazMat crews used 39 bags of dri-rite, an absorbent material, to contain the spill. The Environmental Protection Agency was notified and the scene was returned to the Peoria Park District once the spill was contained.

There were no injuries.

The incident occurred as the Peoria Fire Department was also responded to a woman who jumped from the Murray Baker Bridge and a house fire in the 2700 block of NE Adams St.