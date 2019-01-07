Peoria High School Welcomes Back Students

Coming back to school after winter break can be rough, that’s why teachers, staff, and parents gathered at Peoria High School to cheer on their students.

Align Peoria’s Community Stand for Students event hopes to empower students by showing them they have the community behind them and cheering them on to succeed.

“I think the students need to see that people in the community support them and are behind them. Often times if they don’t see others in the community they believe that no one cares,” said Peoria High School counselor Myskeshia Mitchell.

As the last bell rang, a tunnel of supports applauding and cheering guided students out for the day.

Paris McConnell, a mother, said she hopes this event encourages students to keep coming back.

“I think kids need to feel the support and solidarity to let them know not only their family is rallying with them, but that we as a community are here and want to push them forward,” McConnell said.