Peoria Home Heavily Damaged By Fire

A garage fire spreads to a Peoria home.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2700 block of W. Park Ridge Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, finding an attached garage fully enfulfed in flames, and the fire spreading to the home.

Two residents got out safely before crews arrived on the scene.

Two vehicles inside the garage were said to be a total loss.

The home suffered heavy fire, heat and smoke damage. Siding and wiring entering the home melted.

Investigators are trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

