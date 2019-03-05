Peoria Home Suffers Significant Damage In Fire

Peoria firefighters were called to 311 W. Armstrong Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Monday for a possible structure fire.

First companies on the scene reported seeing heavy fire venting out of a second-story window at the back of the home. An extra ladder truck was called in due to the large size of the home and the manpower needed to fight the fire.

Crews advanced two hose lines to the back of the house to make an aggressive attack as they navigated the back stairwell. Additional companies searched the house for occupants, and none were found.

An additional crew forced entry to the front door to advance a hose line to the attic to extinguish more fire.

Officials said it was a difficult fire to fight due to the large size of the home and the amount of hose needed to reach the fire.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

No firefighter injuries were reported.