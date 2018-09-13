Peoria Homicide Suspect Arrested

A Peoria man is in the Peoria County Jail charged with first degree murder.

Police say Thurmen Ellis, 28, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday without incident in the 200 block of NE Glen Oak Ave.

Detectives had identified Ellis as a suspect in the fatal stabbing and beating of William Edwards, 62, of Peoria Heights.

Edwards’ body was found around 8:14 p.m. Sept. 9 in a detached garage in the 4000 block of North Columbus.

The Peoria County coroner said an autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds in Edwards’ chest and areas of blunt force trauma. There was also evidence of defensive wounds. The object or weapon used was not known.

Peoria police still ask anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).

