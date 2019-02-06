Peoria Homicide Victim To Receive Full Military Honors At Funeral

(25 News) — A 23-year-old Illinois Army National Guardsman killed in a Peoria double homicide last month will receive military honors at his funeral.

Alijah Sumrell was a Private First Class with the 444th Chemical Company in Galesburg. The 2013 Richwoods High School graduate was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the Army National Guard.

Sumrell and Braden Huerta, 22, were killed Jan. 29 in the 200 block of E. Virginia. Both men likely died instantly. No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the shootings.

Sumrell’s wake is set for Saturday, Feb. 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Word of Faith Christian Center, 7116 N. Terra Vista Dr. in Peoria. Burial will be immediately after at Springdale Cemetery.