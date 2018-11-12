Peoria Honors Veterans With Annual Parade

(From 25 News)–Hundreds of people attended the Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Peoria Sunday, and veterans of all branches of military came out.

Complete with marching bands and floats, the parade started at Byron and Monroe and went to the Peoria County Courthouse.

A new stop on this year’s parade route was at the new Veterans Memorial behind the of court house where a service was held following the parade to give residents another chance to say thank you.

“Nobody wants to go to war but they sign up to do that. The veterans give us our freedom, they choose to take that stance, they don’t have to they chose to. So I absolutely appreciate them going and fighting for us and giving us our freedom,” Peoria resident Maria Inman said.