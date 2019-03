(From 25 News)-Peoria Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing donations from a local IHOP.

Patrons donated the money on National Pancake Day on March 12 to go toward helping children battling critical illnesses.

Officers tell 25 News that the Big Hollow Rd. restaurant had collected over $140.

Peoria Police ask that if you know anything about this incident to contact them at (309) 673-4521.