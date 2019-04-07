Peoria Innovation Alliance Touting Tech Businesses

Bringing attention to local tech innovation. That is the goal of the new Peoria Innovation Alliance, or Peoria Inno.

“Really what we are trying to do is kind of launch a new movement, if you will, around all the good stuff that’s going on with innovation in the Peoria area,” said Peoria Inno’s Jake Hammann.

Hammann tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that they are working to get the word out about innovative business in Peoria’s Warehouse District and citywide.

“Some of the companies that we have here locally. Some of the organizations that are doing great things. All the way from the EDCs (Economic Development Commissions), to Bump Boxes, which is out in the Pioneer Park, a subscription service kind of thing,” Hammann said.

Hammann says Peoria Inno is looking for entrepreneurs, investors, business owners and community leaders to get involved.

Peoria Innovation Alliance is hosting a launch party on May 1 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Venue Chisca, 1009 SW Washington Street, in Peoria’s Warehouse District.

Anyone wanting to attend the event is asked to RSVP. For more information, can be found HERE.