Peoria International Airport Sets New April Record

The General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport has set a new record.

A record 59,231 passengers traveled through PIA in April, up six percent from April 2014, 55,683 passengers.

“Every month so far in 2019, we’ve hit a new record for that month. That’s outstanding news for the airport and for our community,” said Director of Airports Gene Olson. “This is exactly how we communicate to the airlines that we can handle additional routes and more flights”.

PIA has recent additions, such as American Airlines adding larger jets to Charlotte, N.C. Also, United Airlines added additional flights to Chicago’s O’Hare airport, which gives PIA 16 flights to Chicago daily.

Delta Airlines flies daily to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as well as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Seasonal flights to Destin, Florida resume this week.

“Our airport offers a good mix of connections to major hub airports, perfect for business and leisure travelers, but we also have nonstop flights on Allegiant, a very popular low-cost carrier,

to some favorite vacation destinations,” Olson said.