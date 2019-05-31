Peoria Library Promotes Summer Reading Program

Reading helps avoid the ‘summer slide’.

The annual seven-week summer reading program from the Peoria Public Library is kicking off with the Slide Into Summer Reading party this Saturday, June 1.

Nicole Wood, with Align Peoria and Peoria Public Schools, says students can lose as much as 2-3 months of learning over the summer.

“They will backslide. Hence the reason of our new initiative Slide Into Summer. We want go forward. We want to keep moving our students forward,” Wood said.

She tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan the goal of the kickoff event is to sign up as many children as possible to the library’s summer reading program.

The Slide into Summer kickoff will be held inside to the Owens Center, at 1019 W. Lake Avenue in Peoria, due to inclement weather and soggy conditions.

“We’re gonna have a DJ, food. You can sign up for the summer reading program. ‘Daniel The Tiger’ will be there. Kids are gonna get free books and all kinds of goodies,” Wood said.

Wood says parents and grandparents are encourage to get involved and help kids read all summer long.

Wood says activities are planned from 11-1 Saturday with free hot dogs, crafts, free ice skating and giveaways.

