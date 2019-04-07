Peoria Man Allegedly Set Intentional Apartment Fire

A man is in custody of the Peoria Police Department for intentionally putting books in the oven, causing a fire at Glen Oak Towers.

The Peoria Fire Department was called to 926 Main St at 4:07 p.m. Saturday, about heavy smoke.

Upon arrival, crews found a smoke filled hallway on the 14th floor, and an oven burning in 1401.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the room and hallway were ventilated so residents could return, according to Battalion Chief Kuhlman.

“The quick actions and response times of the fire crews prevented the fire from spreading and causing further damage,” Kuhlman said.

An investigator determined the cause was intentionally set with books in the oven. Damage estimates are around $2,000.