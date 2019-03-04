Peoria Man Arrested As Search Warrant Is Served

A search warrant leads to the arrest of a Peoria man.

Deray Jones, 39, is charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a defaced firearm.

Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group agents and an Illinois State Police SWAT team served the search warrant around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the residence in the 2200 block of North University Street.

Agents seized two handguns and ammunition from inside the house. Both weapons had the serial numbers removed.

Jones was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mattress Liquidators Relocating To Old Bergner’s Location Actor Luke Perry Dies At 52 PPD Warns About Crimes Of Opportunity Southwest Airlines Offering Flights To Hawaii Video Leads To San Francisco Giants CEO Taking Leave Of Absence Death Toll From Alabama Tornado Rises To 23
Comments