Peoria Man Arrested As Search Warrant Is Served

A search warrant leads to the arrest of a Peoria man.

Deray Jones, 39, is charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a defaced firearm.

Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group agents and an Illinois State Police SWAT team served the search warrant around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the residence in the 2200 block of North University Street.

Agents seized two handguns and ammunition from inside the house. Both weapons had the serial numbers removed.

Jones was transported to the Peoria County Jail.