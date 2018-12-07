Peoria Man Arrested In Drug Raid

A search warrant and arrest occurred at approximately 5:30 this morning at 618 Clybourn Ct. in Peoria.

Inside the residence located The Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group (PMEG) and Illinois State Police SWAT Unit found two adults and one child.

Agents also conducted a search and seized 24 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of cannabis, one AR 15 rifle with 189 rounds of ammunition, one Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol with 50 rounds of ammunition, and $5,900.

Suspect Ricky Yates Jr., 25, was transported to Peoria County Jail and has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver more than 15 grams of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

