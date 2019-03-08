Peoria Man Wanted On Sexual Assault Charges Arrested In Missouri

(25 News) – A Peoria man wanted on sexual assault charges was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri early Thursday.

Last month, the Peoria Police Department put out a public call for information on Joshua L. McCall, 34. McCall was wanted for predatory criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was believed armed and dangerous.

McCall was also wanted for telephone threats against the victim and their family, police said. The victim’s mother told police McCall said he would rather be killed than go to prison.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found McCall at a homeless shelter in Kansas City, Mo. early Thursday. He is now awaiting extradition back to Illinois.