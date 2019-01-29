Peoria Mayor Declares Limited State Of Emergency

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis has declared a limited state of emergency due to the bitter cold wind chills forecast through Thursday. Ardis’ announcement followed a disaster proclamation issued by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Ardis has urged residents to follow necessary precautions for safety. Those include avoiding unnecessary travel, staying indoors, checking on neighbors and senior citizens and being mindful of pets.

Residents are also urged to use approved heat sources to keep warm.

Residents should not use cooking appliances or portable unvented fuel-burning space heaters to warm their homes or apartments due to safety risks.

Ardis also reminds residents the lobby of the Peoria Police Department, 600 SW Adams St., is open 24 hours as a warming center.

Individuals looking for other warming centers or shelters can also call 2-1-1.