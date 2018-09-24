Peoria Metro Construction is This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winner!

Congrats to Susan, Erin, and everyone at Peoria Metro Construction, our latest Free Lunch Monday winners! We delivered a delicious Country Club BBQ lunch right to their office today!

We want to thank you for listening to Mix 106.9 while you work, and we think a free lunch would do the trick! So, sign your office up for a free lunch delivery courtesy of Country Club BBQ on Farmington Road in Peoria. They’ve won awards for their awesome BBQ and wings! Check out their website.

Just sign up below and you may be a getting a free lunch very soon! We’ll feed up to 20 people.

Free Lunch Monday

Fill out the form below to enter.
