Peoria Notre Dame assistant football and track coach Sean Gillen suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night, and is in a medically induced coma.

The high school asked for prayers for Gillen and his family on its Facebook page Tuesday night, saying the coach was in “very critical condition.”

Gillen, a 2005 Peoria Notre Dame graduate, also owns KG Performance, a local gym.

