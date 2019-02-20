Peoria Notre Dame Community Mourns The Loss Of Its Principal

The school day began at the regular time Wednesday at Peoria Notre Dame High School. But it was a somber and tearful start to the day.

Students and staff gathered to remember Principal Randy Simmons, 61, who was found dead in his Peoria home Tuesday. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Students were directed to their Advisory, then Bishop Daniel Jenky of the Peoria Catholic Diocese celebrated Mass. School was dismissed for the day following Mass but students and staff were invited to stay at the school if they wished. Area priests and religious were to be available for pastoral counseling, as well as other counselors, to assist students and staff in their grief.

“From today forward, I will see him in this building everywhere I look,” said Assistant Principal Susie Cicciarelli.

“He truly deeply loved everybody here. He was a big presence in all of our lives,” Cicciarelli said.

Cicciarelli said Simmons’ friendly nature and wide smile were contagious.

“He could make you laugh in one sense and in the other sense he was always very sensitive and knew when he needed to support the students,” Cicciarelli said. “There wasn’t a student who didn’t know him, who he didn’t give a hug and told them he loved them freely. So many people in the area know him and love him.”

Simmons had been principal at Peoria Notre Dame since 2014, assuming the job one year after being named assistant principal. Simmons had also been principal at Peoria High School.

During a Catholic Schools Week Mass earlier this month it was announced Sister Sara Kowal would replace Simmons as principal after the current school year.

“He was going to retire at the end of the year and he was going to teach for one more year,” Cicciarelli said. “That’s a testament to who he was. He was very selfless.”

The day of the announcement, Kowal was quoted in the Catholic Post telling students, faculty and staff about Simmons, “He has been a gift personally to me all these years and, I know, to each one of us. I’m so grateful for the example he’s set as a leader.”

Cicciarelli said the news of Simmons’ death came as a shock to her and the school community.

“I know that he was a very good friend, and I hope I was a very good friend to him, too.”