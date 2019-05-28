Peoria Officers Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Appellate Court Ruling

The federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Peoria and several retired police officers.

Christopher Coleman was convicted of armed robbery and sexual assault in 1995 and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Coleman filed suit in 2015 claiming his constitutional rights were violated by retired Peoria police officers Patrick Rabe, Terry Pyatt, Timothy Anderson and Michael Ford.

Coleman claimed the four officers manipulated evidence of his involvement when Peoria police were investigating a rash of similar crimes that occurred around the same time.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled May 24 the testimony of two victims who identified Coleman as the ringleader of a group of teenagers who broke into and ransacked their home during the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 1994 supported the Peoria County jury’s conviction of Coleman and his sentence.

Coleman’s conviction was reversed by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2013 after Coleman’s brother and four other men came forward to claim responsibility for the crime.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Sara Darrow in 2018 rejected Coleman’s claims saying he did not demonstrate the officers engaged in any conduct that denied him a fair trial.

Appellate Court Judge Michael B. Brennan, affirming Darrow’s ruling, said “a vacated criminal conviction does not automatically establish that an individual’s constitutional rights were violated, or that police officers and prosecutors are necessarily (civilly liable).”

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich, in a city-issued news release, said “the City is both pleased and relieved by the court’s recognition that the Peoria police officers did not violate Coleman’s rights.”

“Reverse conviction lawsuits place millions of taxpayer dollars at risk and it is critical that non-meritorious cases such as Coleman’s be weeded out before trial so that those funds remain available for important City services, programs and projects,” Urich said.